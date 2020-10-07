A US woman shocked officers when she handed them a bag of methamphetamine because it was "junk", leading to her arrest.

52-year-old Florida woman Beth Ann Franchak handed the drugs to a sheriff's deputy at her home in St Pete Beach last week, The Smoking Gun reported.

According to an arrest report, Franchak told the deputy that she "purchased $20 worth of methamphetamine and would like to turn it over to the police because it was junk".

Franchak handed the baggie to cops. Photo / Supplied

She then handed over the baggie, which police said contained approximately a quarter of a gram of a "white, crystal-like substance resembling methamphetamine".

Franchak's actions had the expected effect when a test on the substance came back positive for methamphetamine.

She was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony charge.

Franchak has prior convictions. Photo / Supplied

Franchak was then briefly jailed before being released on US$2000 ($3000) bail.

This wasn't her first run-in with police, with The Smoking Gun reporting that her rap sheet includes two convictions for violating a domestic violence protection order.