As an infected United States President Donald Trump urged Americans not to fear the virus that has killed more than a million people worldwide, many of his supporters were already in sync with that message.

In interviews with Republican voters at Trump events and campaign offices, very few saw the President's illness as a cautionary tale. None said they would change their personal approach to masks or distancing, and many expressed a confidence that the disease was less dangerous than advertised.

In Ohio, a "Women for Trump" group gathered indoors — many maskless and not distanced — to pray for the President's recovery. In Nevada, a Reno businessman dismissed the threat of the pandemic as "overplayed." Nearby, another Trump backer shrugged off any second thoughts about having cheered at a Trump campaign event last week as part of a maskless crowd.

Whispering "average the polls" feels like being a liberal spoilsport when CNN shows Biden winning by 16, but Biden's 538 average lead is 8.8 percentage points.



For context, 8.8 points would be the largest margin of victory since Reagan handed it to Mondale in 1984. — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) October 6, 2020



"I think most of us have reached the realisation that, at some point, we're probably going catch it, and have to deal with it anyway," Ken Gray, a county commissioner in Sparks, Nevada, said yesterday, shortly before the President returned to the White House after three days of treatment for Covid-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Trump's "don't be afraid" takeaway is infuriating public health experts — who note that basic prevention measures do work contain the spread of the deadly virus — and angering family members of those who have died. But for many of Trump's supporters, the President was merely adopting an attitude they expect, and have adopted, when it comes to the pandemic.

They viewed Trump's infection as almost inevitable. Some were amazed he'd made it this far before becoming infected.

A military aide who comes in contact with Trump tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, a person familiar with the matter tells NBC News.https://t.co/Ukji4kGTyV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2020



"It's October and he's just now getting it," said 18-year-old Taylor Adams, a first-time voter, at the women's meeting in Ohio. Adams even commended the President for not contracting the disease sooner. "I think that he's definitely going to pull through. But I'm not surprised that he did get it eventually."

The comments were a testament to the power of Trump's messaging, widely seen as misleading by public health experts. Throughout the pandemic, the president's public portrayal of the virus has been rosier than reality.

He's routinely brushed off the severity of the outbreak and dismissed expert advice on mask wearing and social distancing. Today, he compared the virus to the seasonal flu, suggesting it was something that should be "learned to live with."

A CNN poll conducted before and during Trump's coronavirus hospitalization has Biden up by 16 points -- with the support of a whopping 57 percent of likely voters pic.twitter.com/Uqrqj46Wsf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2020



In fact, Covid-19 has proven to be a more potent killer than the flu, particularly among older populations, and has shown indications of having long-term impacts on the health of younger people it infects.

Trump acknowledged to journalist Bob Woodward that he "wanted to always play it down" because he did not want to cause panic. Among many supporters, that appears to have worked. Trump voters interviewed this week were almost blase about their President's health scare, describing it as an unavoidable part of his work and travel schedule.

"I don't find it surprising. The President has spent much of the year around the country, with supporters, campaigning for another four years," said Ohio resident Brenda Parsons, 58.

Trump, Biden campaigns at odds over pandemic safety precaution as Pence objects to plexiglass divider on his side of debate stage https://t.co/kQ0CWUrolw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 6, 2020



As women supporting Trump gathered at an office building in Canton, a battleground area in the state's northeast, few wore masks as they sat closer than the recommended 2m apart. They posed for photos with a life-size cutout of the President and a giant mural of a bald eagle wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, and chanted "four more years!"

They prayed for the President and first lady Melania Trump, who contracted the disease along with others in the White House.

"I pray and know the president's positive mindset combined with his faith in Jesus is what will help him pull through this," Parsons said.

While it's unclear exactly how Trump got infected, he has travelled steadily for weeks for his re-election campaign, sometimes holding events indoors, where experts say the virus is more likely to spread.

The White House required testing for anyone in close proximity to the President, but masks and social distancing practices were lax. Even now, masks at the White House are a matter of "personal choice" except for National Security Council staffers, who are required to wear them.

This is such an important point. Is Biden a better candidate than Hillary? Does Trump have more baggage than in 2016? Have there been demographic shifts in favor of Dems the last four years? If the answer to even one of these is yes, Biden should win. All three are obviously true https://t.co/dLHokldvoj — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 6, 2020



Trump's supporters don't view these practices as irresponsible and were largely quick to dismiss the level of risk involved.

Kathy Burke, a Reno retiree who dropped by her local Trump campaign office to pick up more campaign signs, was wearing a Trump face mask, a precaution she said she already took before Trump's diagnosis. She too saw the President's infection as inevitable.

"Anybody could get it. I could get it," Burke said.

Rick Zirpolo, a Reno businessman who eschewed a mask outside, said he had no qualms with the way Trump has portrayed or confronted the deadly threat.

"From day one, I've thought the whole virus has been overplayed and used as a political tool," he said.

Americans 65 and older are a Republican-friendly bloc that Trump cannot afford to lose. Here's a look at what the post-debate surveys show: https://t.co/jMRyWYE82M — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 6, 2020

Across the country, in Newberry, South Carolina, Scott Gardner, a teacher and coach, felt differently. He didn't blame the president for having contracted COVID-19, given its pervasive nature and ease of transmission.



But the 50-year-old who supported Trump in 2016 and planned to again this year, hoped the President would change his behavior.

The experience should serve as a "wakeup call" to employ more social distancing and masking, especially in a crowd.

"I guess it should be an eye opener," said Gardner.

"But if you're going to get out of your basement, you're going to have a chance to catch it."

- AP