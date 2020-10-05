President Donald Trump hopes to be released today from hospital as one of his most recognised and trusted inner-circle officials, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, has revealed she has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, ignoring criticism of his earlier decision to leave the hospital to pay crowds a "surprise visit", Trump took to Twitter in a barrage of political posts overnight.

In the space of just one hour, Trump tweeted a total of 18 times - using capital letters to push his case for law and order, tax cuts and the military among many other issues. But he made no mention of his stunt just hours earlier which saw him leave the Walter Reed military hospital to greet Republican Party supporters.

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump ventured out while contagious, disregarding precautions meant to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Advertisement

The scale of the outbreak within the White House itself was still being uncovered as McEnany announced she tested positive for the virus earlier today (NZT) and was entering quarantine.

McEnany said in a statement that she tested positive on Monday morning and was experiencing no symptoms at this time. She spoke briefly with reporters on Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and "will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely".

Trump's doctors have not released an update on his care since Sunday morning (Monday, NZT).

White House officials said Trump was anxious to be released today after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

Still, the doctors said Trump's health was improving and he could be discharged as early as today to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.

Trump "is ready to get back to a normal work schedule" and was optimistic about a release, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. He said a determination would be made after further evaluation by his medical team later today.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, third from left, waits with others on October 2 as Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photo / AP

"Spoke to the President this morning. He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule. He will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress," Meadows said.

Advertisement

"We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today."

The developments cap a weekend of contradictions that fuelled confusion about Trump's health, which has imperilled the leadership of the US government and upended the final stages of the presidential campaign.

While Trump's physician Dr Sean Conley offered a rosy prognosis on his condition, his briefings lacked basic information, including the findings of lung scans, or were quickly muddled by more serious assessments of the president's health by other officials.

In a short video released by the White House on Sunday, Trump, 74, insisted he understood the gravity of the moment. But his actions moments later, by leaving the hospital and sitting inside the SUV with others, suggested otherwise.

The outing sparked an outcry from Dr James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed.

US President Donald Trump has copped a lot of criticism for his drive by of supporters supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 4. Photo / AP

The President has been criticised for putting at risk the safety of his security officers sitting with him in the vehicle for the sake of a photo opp.

Advertisement

"That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack," Dr Phillips tweeted.

"The risk of Covid-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. "The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."

Dr Phillips noted that "every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days".

"They might get sick. They may die. For political theatre. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theatre. This is insanity."

What kind of doctor would ever clear someone who is #COVID positive to drive around in a vehicle with others? https://t.co/rPILll3jes — Brett Bruen (@BrettBruen) October 5, 2020

Former Director of Global Engagement at the White House under Barack Obama, Brett Bruen, said he was "alarmed" when he saw the images of President Trump.

"All for what? So the President could create a photo opp? It just seemed rather ridiculous and, quite frankly, rather appalling," he told the BBC.

Advertisement

White House employees who develop potential coronavirus symptoms have been asked to "please stay home" in an email obtained by New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi.

"As a reminder, if you are experiencing any symptoms such as sore throat, cough, fever, headache, new loss of taste or smell, muscle aches, chills, diarrhoea, or difficulty breathing, please stay home and do not come to work until you are free of any symptoms," the email reads.

"Affected staff should inform their supervisors and seek care from their primary care provider."

Three days after the public learned about President Trump’s COVID-19 infection and the viruses spread through the White House and federal government, WH staff finally received an email telling them what to do if they have symptoms. @NYMag obtained the note, sent by WH Management: pic.twitter.com/GvOBe3Cm5J — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign says he tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday.

The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump. The president was diagnosed with Covid-19 days after the debate, and he remains hospitalised.

Biden had two negative tests on Friday, as well.

Advertisement

- with news.com