Shots were fired at a pro-Trump vehicle rally in Ohio this morning and the gunman remains at large.

According to police, the gunman was a participant in the vehicle rally and fired a shot through a victim's window.

NBC 4 reported that the victim's condition is not publically known.

The incident has taken place just days after President Donald Trump and Joe Biden discussed the horrors of political violence that have been occurring at political rallies around the United States.

Recently, dozens of people have been fatally shot and critically injured as Republican and Democratic groups have fought in the streets.

During the first presidential debate this week, Trump was blasted online after he told the far-right political group The Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by".

Trump has continuously denied the majority of political violence was started by people on the right.

He has publically stated that left-wing political groups, such as Antifa, hold more responsibility towards violent political crimes.

Today's vehicle parade saw thousands of Trump supporters driving down from Columbus, Ohio.

Police arrest a far-right protester after a clash with counter protesters during a rally last month. Photo / Getty Images

One Twitter user shared a video of the parade in process stating the rally was an upcoming landslide with thousands of Trump supporters showing up.

The Pro-Trump rally was just one of the hundreds of events held across the country today which marks exactly one month until the Presidential election.

Many of the pro-Trump parades have taken a sad tone following the president's positive Covid-19 diagnosis.