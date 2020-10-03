It was the moment when the coronavirus crisis seemed to be over at the White House. In fact, it was just beginning.

On Saturday, September 26, Donald Trump introduced his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in a packed Rose Garden.

More than 150 guests, the vast majority without masks, squeezed next to each other on tightly placed fold-up chairs as the president spoke.

Afterwards, they threw caution to the wind, shaking hands, hugging and backslapping as if the pandemic was a thing of the past.

A week later, the celebration has emerged as a possible "super spreader" event after at least eight people present, including Trump, tested positive for coronavirus.

Most of the rest were sitting in the first few rows during his speech.

Those who later tested positive included Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Republican senators Mike Lee from Utah, and Thom Tillis from North Carolina, John Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and first lady Melania Trump.

A journalist covering the event has also since tested positive.

Melania, Sen. Mike Lee and the Rev. John Jenkins, all of who have tested positive for Covid-19, were in close proximity to senators and White House officials at last Saturday's ACB announcement. https://t.co/FuaOoez2e2 pic.twitter.com/IAoWDXNMtI — Taylor Miller Thomas, but spooky 👻 (@tmthomasdc) October 2, 2020

The White House relies on rapid testing to create a virus-free "bubble".

Before the event, all guests were given the quick nasal swab test, which takes less than 15 minutes to produce a result.

According to Jenkins they waited for their results, all wearing masks, in a room.

"We were notified that we had all tested negative and were told that it was safe to remove our masks," Jenkins said.

Apart from the official Rose Garden ceremony there were other indoor events, in the Cabinet Room and the Diplomatic Room, where guests met members of Trump's Cabinet, and Barrett. Many people did not wear masks and there was no social distancing.

Outside in the garden, Lee, the Utah senator, who was carrying but not wearing a mask, was seen hugging people.

Over 200 people attended the event and majority were not wearing face masks. Photo / Getty Images

After his positive diagnosis he said: "Unlike the test I took while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive."

It was five or six days before those present began to receive their positive test results.

The president and first lady received confirmatory tests early on Friday (US time).

Later that day Conway, Lee, Tillis and Jenkins announced their diagnoses.

Others who were there, including attorney general Bill Barr, have tested negative.

Attorney General William Barr has tested negative for Covid-19 despite close contact with Kellyanne Conway. Photo / Getty Images

After the president's diagnosis, Barrett was tested, and was negative.

It emerged she had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus in the summer and recovered.

The White House has a contact tracing operation underway after the Rose Garden event.

On the evening before it took place, the president had been at his Trump International Hotel in Washington for a fundraising event, described on his schedule as a "roundtable with supporters," which was indoors.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and niece of Mitt Romney, was also there.

Five days later, on Wednesday, McDaniel, tested positive for coronavirus.

She reportedly rang and told the White House doctor, and Trump, about her result.

A spokesman for the Republican National Committee said: "After a member of her family tested positive, the chairwoman was tested for the virus on Wednesday. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday."