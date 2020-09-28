The young survivor of the Dreamworld disaster that killed Kiwi mum Cindy Low and three others in Australia in 2016 has bravely attended the sentencing in court.

Cindy Low, originally from Kawerau, along with Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died in October 2016 when a waterpump on the Thunder River Rapids malfunctioned at the theme park.

Cindy Low was holidaying on the Gold Coast with her two children and husband when she was killed at Dreamworld. Photo / File

Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett's mum Kim gave a heartfelt testimony in court, describing how she cries for her "lost children every day".

Her granddaughter, Ebony Goodchild, who miraculously survived the tragedy, was also in court.

Advertisement

"(She said) 'I can't find Mummy', words that will be with me until I take my last breath," the grandmother said, fighting back tears.

"I have never been so alone and so isolated.

"It's heartbreaking."

The grandmother says she puts on a face "for the outside world" but struggles to cope with the loneliness and grief she sees in her future.

Ebony, who was just 12 when she survived the horrific ride, did not attend any of the inquest hearings but attended the company's sentencing on the Gold Coast, supporting her grandmother.

She, along with Kiwi mum Cindy Low's son Kieran, both survived the ride, after the group's raft collided with another, tossing the occupants into the water and conveyor belt system.

According to prosecutors, "a common theme of failure" led to the horrific tragedy.

Lawyers for Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure have previously entered guilty pleas to three industrial relations charges over the tragedy.

Advertisement

The sentencing hearing continues.