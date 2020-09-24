Louisville police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of direct criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department issued a brief statement Wednesday night saying ''We currently have an officer shot. We'll update when we can."

The statement did not elaborate on the condition of the officer or the circumstances of the shooting.

That development came amid a fast-changing scene in Louisville, where police had earlier fired flash bang devices to clear demonstrators from a downtown square Wednesday evening.

The protesters had gathered there to protest a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor's death.

Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot during a police raid gone bad earlier this year.

Earlier, police in Louisville set off flash bang devices and cleared a square in that Kentucky city where several hundred people had gathered to protest a grand jury's decision in the killing of Taylor.

The protesters had rallied Wednesday evening in Jefferson Square in Louisville, where a fire was set near the courthouse and then quickly extinguished.

Louisville police called Wednesday evening's gathering an "unlawful assembly" in an announcement over a loudspeaker and ordered demonstrators to disperse. The police threatened to make arrests if people did not comply and officers in riot gear approached.

When police lined up with shields outside the courthouse, demonstrators threw plastic water bottles at them. Officers fired the flash bang devices to disperse the crowd and they appeared to head elsewhere. The square later appeared mostly empty.

The protesters had gathered in the Kentucky city to protest a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor's death earlier this year in a drug raid gone wrong.

Protesters march across the Manhattan Bridge in New York, following a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor. Photo / AP

Elsewhere, people protesting a grand jury's decision not to indict any police officers directly for the fatal shooting of a black woman in Kentucky have rallied in such US cities as New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Demonstrators packed a New York City plaza. Chanting "Say her name, Breonna Taylor," the crowd then started marching in downtown Brooklyn, past onlookers and honking cars. They were accompanied by musicians, setting a steady drum beat.

News outlet CNN showed marchers in Philadelphia. And a video on Twitter posted by a WJLA reporter in the Washington, D.C., area showed protesters marching in the nation's capital chanting "Black Lives Matter!"

