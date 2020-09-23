US President Donald Trump has lashed China in a blistering UN address, claiming the nation covered up crucial Covid-19 details and must be held accountable.

Trump's rant was recorded at the White House and delivered to the United Nations General Assembly remotely due to social distancing requirements as a result of the pandemic.

His stunning attack comes as America's coronavirus continues to worsen.

The US coronavirus death toll has now passed 200,000 – the highest in the world – and it also leads the planet when it comes to the number of Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the nation is just weeks away from its November 3 election, with Trump facing a neck-and-neck battle against Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden.

"We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world, China," Trump said in his speech.

"The Chinese government, and the World Health Organisation – which is virtually controlled by China – falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

"Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease ... The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions."

Trump also took the chance to criticise the UN, urging it to focus on "the real problems of the world" including "terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labour, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities".

But Trump also delivered a message of hope, vowing to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine.

"We will defeat the virus, and we will end the pandemic," he said.