With each new day there is increased hope in Melbourne that an end of the city's harsh lockdown measures is on the not-so-distant horizon.

With case numbers dropping and Premier Daniel Andrews promising a "significant announcement" on Sunday – it was hoped some restriction-easing measures would be revealed this week.

And, the hope is justified given the city's 14-day average was 32.8 on Monday, well within the state's 30-50 case range required to move to the second step on September 28.

The next step on the state's road map will allow childcare and schools to reopen and gatherings of up to five people from two households.

It was hoped, given the state's impressive case numbers, there could be further lockdown-easing measures revealed on Sunday.

However, the Premier remains tight-lipped on what his weekend announcement might look like.

Yesterday, he refused to say whether there would be further easing announced or whether there will be any changes to the state's recovery road map.

‌

He said that's because the new plan "isn't settled" yet, two words that will add a semblance of doubt in the minds of Melburnians wondering how soon they may get their freedoms back.

"We will take some steps, albeit cautious steps, on Sunday," he said. "I wish I could provide an absolutely definitive answer today, what was going to happen. That isn't settled."

‌

He said the plans could change during the "deep conversations and ­ongoing conversations" he is having with industries ­including supermarkets and distributors this week.