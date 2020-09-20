A US man arrested for drug offences was carrying two firearms when he was collared - but his choice of stash spot for one of the weapons has police scratching their heads.

Justin Savoie, 24, from Louisiana pleaded guilty last week to weapons charges over an incident that occurred late last year.

He was arrested on December 28 in the small town of Golden Meadow after police arrived at an address after spotting suspicious activity, according to court records quoted by The Smoking Gun website.

A pat down search of Savoie discovered cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

A further search of his car recovered more guns, plus homemade silencers.

But he wasn't done yet.

After his arrest, he was taken to a local police station where he was subjected to a standard strip search.

And there it was - measuring just over 10cm, a handgun hidden in his rear end.

Justin Savoie. Photo / Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

Carrying the .25 calibre Titan, which has a 6.3cm barrel, can't have been comfortable for Savoie but of greater concern was the fact that the weapon was loaded.

"Whoever thought a .25 calibre pistol could be an ass-ault weapon?" the Golden Meadow police chief told The Smoking Gun.

Savoie was ordered to serve 90 days in jail after his court appearance on Friday and was also given a three-year suspended sentence.

He has also been banned from owning or possessing firearms and "the excessive use of alcohol and the illegal use of drugs".