A letter addressed to the White House has been found to contain a lethal poison.

The envelope was intercepted before it arrived at its intended destination.

A statement from the FBI said agents were working to investigate "a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility" and that there is "no known threat to public safety".

Officials said ricin was discovered inside the letter and the package was sent from Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ricin is a poison naturally found in castor beans and can be deadly to humans.