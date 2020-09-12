A 13-year-old boy is one of the fatal victims of the wildfire devastating the state of Oregon in the US.

Wyatt Tofte's boy was found inside a car by authorities in Marion County, where his 71-year-old grandmother Peggy Mosso's body was also found.

Wyatt's dog Duke was found dead on the boy's lap.

Angie Mosso, Peggy Mosso and Wyatt Tofte. Angie is recovering from critical burns, while Peggy and Wyatt both died in the fire. Photo / Supplied

Relatives told KOIN 6 News in Oregon that Wyatt's dad had left the house to try to find a generator as power had gone off earlier. He wasn't there when the fire reached their home and surrounded it.

Wyatt's mum Angie helped her elderly mum to the car as she was recovering from a broken leg. When they got to the car, the tyres were burning.

"The flames were all around it and around the car," Wyatt's great aunt, Mary Tofte, told the local TV station.

This is 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother Peggy Mosso. Wyatt was found dead with his dog near his home in Lyons, Oregon where the Santiam Fire is burning. His grandmother was also killed. They are the first two confirmed deaths in the Oregon wildfires. pic.twitter.com/7iNI1UZ7pY — Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Wyatt's dad Chris was desperately trying to get back home to rescue his family, seeing the fire had headed in their direction.

He passed a few roadblocks frantically driving home and spotted a badly burnt woman crawling along the roadside. He stopped to try to help her but told her he couldn't take long as he needed to try to get to his family.

As he helped the woman into his car, telling her he needed to go save his son and wife, the woman whispered that she was his wife.

My heart breaks for my beautiful state. This is the devastation I’m seeing today—left behind by these unprecedented wildfires. Blocks of homes and businesses, hopes and dreams, pasts and future, all decimated. pic.twitter.com/roYsDyKrBO — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 12, 2020

He drove to a checkpoint and left his wife with the paramedics then drove towards his house to find his son. However, it was too late.

Authorities and relatives believe the 13-year-old tried to drive the car to save himself, his grandma and his dog Duke.

He managed to get down the road but then the car was found off to the side of the road. Officials believe the hot asphalt burnt the tires and the car ended up caught in the inferno.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Wyatt's mum Angie recover. She suffered critical burns while escaping the fire.