A New South Wales father has spoken about his heartbreak about not getting to visit his daughter, 4, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in Brisbane.

Brad Jones told Seven News he lived in Lismore with five other children and was unable to routinely quarantine as he had to care for them and hold down a job as well.

But not knowing when he would be able to visit his "princess warrior" next was heartbreaking. Charlotte has her mother Melissa with her in Brisbane.

"It's not just about the expense, we've got a young family down here," he said.

"I've got a job so we want to still keep an income coming through.

"I still have to quarantine even though we've got no cases here on the northern rivers."

Charlotte in hospital. Photo / 7News

Charlotte's mother Melissa is with her in Brisbane, however Jones said he misses seeing his daughter terribly.

"She's my little princess warrior," Jones said. "I miss having her in my arms, trying to make her smile.

"When we get around each other, it gives her that big lift."

He has called for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to change the border restrictions amid growing pressure and heartbreaking stories of families ripped apart due to the rules.

"Please Annastacia – have some compassion – I really want to see my daughter," he said.