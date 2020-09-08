Covid-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria are on the rise again despite the state's tough lockdown measures.

There have been 76 new cases reported overnight, and 11 deaths.

It's a sharp increase on yesterday's 55 new cases, which followed four welcome days of falling numbers.

In fact, just 41 cases were revealed on Monday, which was the lowest daily increase since June.

Reason behind 'mid-week spike'

Today's jump in new Victorian coronavirus cases might be deflating – but it turns out there could be a good reason for the "mid-week spike".

The Department of Health and Human Services has just revealed the increase in cases but according to a graph shared by the ACCC's Baethan Mullen, it's actually a trend that has been occurring regularly for many weeks.

Mullen said the increase in new infections today – and potentially Thursday and Friday also – were "nothing to worry about as the overall trend continues downward".

Some have suggested infection numbers tend to increase later in the week as people avoid getting tested over the weekend.