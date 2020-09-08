There have been nine new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in New South Wales up to 8pm on Monday night.

Of those, three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, five are linked to existing clusters, and one case from South Eastern Sydney is under investigation.

Three of the locally acquired cases are linked to Concord Hospital, including two new healthcare workers, as well as a visitor to the hospital who was mentioned in reports on Monday.

The healthcare workers worked in the emergency department of the hospital and reported having no symptoms while at work. The employees also wore PPE while caring for patients.

Seven people linked to Concord and Liverpool Hospitals have now tested positive - six of those being healthcare workers.

Another of the new cases is a boarding student at Kincoppal Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart, and is linked to the Sydney CBD cluster.

They are understood to be from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District area, which is around Wagga Wagga.

As a result of their positive diagnosis, all staff in the boarding area and boarding students have been identified as close contacts, and boarding at the school has been suspended.

Students are now isolating at home or in another facility in Sydney.

The fifth locally acquired case is a household contact of a person linked to the CBD cluster, bringing cases associated to the cluster to 66.

New health alerts have been put in place for a restaurant, a cafe, a pharmacy and a netball association, while members of a gym in north-west Sydney have been directed to isolate for two weeks.

Anyone who attended the following venues at these times is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop.

After testing, they must remain in isolation until a negative test result is received:

• Charles St Kitchen, 78 Charles St Putney on September 5 between 10.45am - 11.30am.

• Eastwood Ryde Netball Association, Meadowbank Park, Adelaide St West Ryde on September 5 between 12.15pm - 1.30pm. Some people who attended were close contacts and have been contacted directly to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

• Missing Spoon Café, 8 Railway Ave Wahroonga on September 5between 4.45pm – 5.30pm.

• Croydon Park Pharmacy 172 Georges River Rd Croydon Park on September 3 between 1pm and 2pm.

Anyone who attended the following venue at these times are considered close contacts and are being directed to get tested and isolate for 14 days, and stay isolated for the entire period, even if a negative test result is received:

• Plus Fitness, 47 Beecroft Rd Epping on September 5 between 9am - 10.15am.