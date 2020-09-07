Victorians are already hurting because of the world's strictest lockdown, but shocking new data shows even more pain is to come.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is facing mounting pressure over his controversial road map out of lockdown, with politicians, everyday Victorians and even medical experts slamming the plan.

The backlash comes as new modelling shows the plan will put hundreds of thousands more Victorians out of jobs. A staggering 432,000 are already out of work because of lockdown.

Under the state's road map, some restrictions will begin to ease this Sunday, although many will remain in place until at least late October.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has slammed Andrews' road map, labelling it a "death warrant".

Speaking with breakfast show Sunrise host Samantha Armytage this morning, Smith said the "world's longest lockdown" was taking its toll.

"This is not a road map, this is a death warrant for Victorian businesses, for Victorian livelihoods and indeed for Victorians' mental health," he told the programme.

The member for Kew described many of Victoria's laws as "ridiculous".

"We're going to have a 9pm curfew until the end of October. This is totalitarian state sort of stuff. This is ridiculous. It is out of control. And the public are losing faith in their leaders."

Victoria's employment armageddon

Worrying new modelling has revealed the extension of Melbourne's coronavirus lockdown could cost an extra 260,000 jobs.

That's according to the Institute of Public Affairs, which reports 432,000 Victorians are already out of work because of lockdown.

The estimate was based on Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, which show around 700,000 Victorians have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic kicked off in March this year.