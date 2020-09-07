Daniel Andrews hinted that the plan to get Victoria out of lockdown could change, with the premier copping major backlash after unveiling the roadmap.

He told 3AW that if cases started to drop dramatically then restrictions could be eased even faster than predicted.

"There is a chance that if there's a significant shift, if we saw things change dramatically, then we would obviously remodel the whole thing," Andrews said on Monday.

"We have to be confident that we knew enough. There are things you will never know. Not every single symptomatic person gets a test so it could be bubbling out there in the Victorian community at a level greater than what your testing numbers show.

Advertisement

"But if there's a step change, then of course, we always reserve the right to look at that, model it, make sure it is truly representative of how much virus is out there and we would make judgments based on that."