Restrictions affecting overseas travel and cruise ships entering Australian waters have been extended until mid-December.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt today said the Federal Government will extend the human biosecurity emergency period under the Biosecurity Act 2015 until December 17.

The declaration gives the Government "powers" to take measures necessary to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 in Australia such a restrictions on the entry of cruise ships into Australia, protections on the supply and sale of certain essential goods, restrictions on overseas travel and on retail stores at international airports.

It has been in place since March 18, when Governor-General David Hurley declared that a human biosecurity emergency exists.

Advertisement

Australia has extended its ban on overseas travel and cruise ship arrivals until December. Photo / Supplied

He can extend a human biosecurity emergency declaration indefinitely, with each extension being for no longer than three months, and signed off on the second extension today.

"'Omit September', substitute 'December'," the amendment to the declaration states.

It had otherwise been due to cease on September 17.

Hunt said the decision was as a result of "specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee".

"AHPPC has advised that the international and domestic Covid-19 situation continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk," he said.

"The extension of the emergency period is an appropriate response to that risk."

The human biosecurity emergency declaration gives the Government "expansive powers" to take measures necessary to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 in Australia.

The four current determinations, extended until December 17, are:

Advertisement

• Restrictions on the entry of cruise ships into Australia;

• Protections for the supply and sale of certain essential goods;

• Restrictions on overseas travel;

• Restrictions on retail stores at international airports.

‌