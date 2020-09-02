Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the black man from Wisconsin who was shot by police on August 23.

The Democratic presidential nominee plans to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, tomorrow to meet community members.

A campaign spokesman says Biden also plans to meet with members of the Blake family.

When US President Donald Trump was in Kenosha yesterday, he didn't meet with Blake's family.

He focused on thanking members of law enforcement for how they handled the violence in the nights after Blake's shooting.

Within Wisconsin, reports Fox, Biden leads Trump 50-42.

On handling crime, Biden leads 47-42.

On handling Covid-19, Biden leads 52-35.

They are even on the economy.

Trump also toured damaged buildings and talked with owners who were affected by the destruction.

A curfew that was in place in Kenosha for the more than a week after the police shooting of Blake was lifted today, another sign of increasing calm in the city.

The move came a day after the curfew was targeted as unconstitutional in a federal lawsuit.

The Blake shooting, captured on cellphone video, sparked protests that resulted in buildings being burned and vandalised and in the shootings of three demonstrators, two of whom died.

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged in the August 25 slayings; his lawyer says it was self-defence.

Biden said that the officer who shot Blake should be charged, a sharp contrast to Trump's support-the-police message. The President called the violence "domestic terrorism," and made almost no mention of Blake.

Biden also plans to hold a community meeting in Kenosha.

- AP

