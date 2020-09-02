Nine new locations across Queensland's southeast have been added to an extensive Covid-19 contact tracing list as pressure over the state's border closure reaches boiling point.

Two people tested positive to the virus on Wednesday, including a 30-year-old health worker, understood to be the partner of a 37-year-old nurse who was diagnosed earlier in the week. The 30-year-old tested positive on Wednesday but had been in quarantine for several days.

A student from Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains, in Brisbane's southwest, was also confirmed as a new case on Wednesday, the third connected to the school.

It's understood both new cases are linked to the growing Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster.

An Ipswich Woolworths store has been deep cleaned after a positive case visited the store on two consecutive days. Several food outlets, a pharmacy and spa retailers have also been placed on Queensland Health's contact tracing list.

On Wednesday, state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was "comfortable" with the latest outbreak, insinuating it was contained.

The pressure will be on to keep the cluster under control, with the AFL Grand Final to be moved to Adelaide if cases balloon in Queensland.

It comes as federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham is expected to announce the $33 billion cost of border closures within Australia.

New research is set to be released on Thursday that details the huge hit the national economy has taken since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Tourism Research Australia anticipated interstate tourism would have been worth $33b this financial year.

Birmingham said he wanted premiers and chief ministers to take a "sensible and proportionate" approach to border restrictions in order to save jobs and businesses.

"Inconsistent and disproportionate approaches to border restrictions by some states and territories will continue to cause job losses in part of our tourism industry," he said.

"We risk more job losses if borders remain shut any longer than necessary."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders will meet for National Cabinet on Friday, where Morrison will present a plan for a national Covid-19 hot-spot definition with a traffic-light-style system for border closures.

Earlier this week, Palaszczuk said the border closure would not change anytime soon.

"I will continue to keep our borders closed to keep Queenslanders safe. I won't be moved on this," she said.

"There was a federal court decision that states can rely on the health advice to keep their borders closed. That's exactly what we'll continue to do."

NEW CONTACT TRACING LOCATIONS

If you've visited one of these locations at these times, Queensland Health advises you to get tested:

August 29, 10.30am-11am: Spa Choice Pacific Highway, Springwood

August 29, 11am-11.30am: Spa World Compton Rd, Underwood

August 29, 11.55am-noon: Dosa Hut, Springfield

August 29, noon-12.05pm: Indian Spice Shop, Springfield

August 30, noon-12.20pm: Woolworths, Yamanto

August 30, 11.45am-12.30pm: Dominos, Yamanto

August 31, 11am-11.15am: Woolworths, Yamanto

August 31, 11.20am-11.40am: Country Market, Yamanto

August 31, 11.40am-11.45am: Priceline, Yamanto