A Samoan man is facing serious charges after authorities allege he used his position to steal 90,000 talas' ($50,900) worth of Anchor butter from his employer.

Samoa Global News reports that Tavale Touli denies the charges and has opted to represent himself.

Authorities allege that he helped himself to boxes of the New Zealand butter from his former employers, Ah Liki Wholesale.

Each box was listed as being 189 tala ($107), and it is alleged that the offending took place between December 1, 2018, and January 30, 2019, the Global News reported.

Anchor butter is popular in Samoa, where it occupies a premium position in the market.

Samoans in New Zealand often take it back to the islands when visiting family.