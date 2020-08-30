A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe and well after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and being lifted several metres into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival on Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to Earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

The city government, which organised the festival, called off the entire event shortly after the incident, Taiwan News reported.

The city's mayor Lin Chih-chien later apologised, saying: "The city government team offers its sincere apology to the victim and the public."

- Associated Press