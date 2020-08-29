A sunny winter day has proved too tempting for the thousands of Melbourne locals who flocked to the beach yesterday despite a desperate plea from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to stay inside.

The premier issued not one but two pleas to those in stage 4 lockdown yesterday but it appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Footage and photos shared online shows a packed St Kilda, filled with people not wearing masks and "gathered in groups".

Temperatures peaked at 20C, a situation Andrews had described as "disappointing" amid fears the warm weather might tempt people out of lockdown.

During yesterday's press conference to discuss virus numbers, he again addressed residents, urging them to "do the right thing".

"Today is a beautiful sunny day and I just say to people, we want to get to the other side of this and allow people to enjoy all the things that Melbourne and Victoria is famous for," Andrews said.

"No-one today, please, please, don't be doing anything today that would undermine this strategy.

"Please don't do anything, don't make any choices that would contribute to the spread of this virus."

One Twitter user shared a photo of a "populated St Kilda Beach", claiming there were no police present.

"There were a lot idiots without wearing a mask around the populated #StKilda Beach yesterday," he wrote. "Some gathered in groups, drinking and some with the masks left around their necks."

Footage captured by 9 News shows people sprawled on the sand, lapping up the sunshine, while others gathered in groups, some with their compulsory masks pulled down around their necks.

"How is this real life?" one frustrated person wrote on Twitter, adding Victoria Police were "moving on those doing the wrong thing".

Others commented on the situation online, writing "we're all doomed. 3rd wave".

But some defended those who had headed outside stating: "To expect them to stay cooped up at home on a beautiful day is not reasonable nor is it feasible."

Victoria recorded 94 new virus cases yesterday and 18 deaths, taking the toll to 514 in the state.