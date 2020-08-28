A NSW mother is grieving the loss of her unborn child after she was refused entry to to Queensland to receive emergency surgery.

The mum, who lives in Ballina, was forced to fly to Sydney, 900km away, for emergency treatment for her unborn twins after not being granted an exemption to seek treatment in Brisbane, less than 200km away.

The woman's father, Allan Watt, told the Courier Mail his daughter had to wait 16 hours before she could get a care flight to Sydney and then another "six or seven" hours before the surgery.

"They found out yesterday and went for a scan and the baby was deceased," Watt told the publication.

"I'm not blaming the health system in Queensland; the same thing could've happened if they could've gone to Brisbane Hospital, but the fact is it could have made a difference."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was last week criticised for saying Queensland hospitals were "for our people only" after a question about the NSW woman being refused entry to Brisbane.

"People living in NSW have NSW hospitals. In Queensland we have Queensland hospitals for our people," she said.