Another story is emerging out of Australia's controversial quarantine program with a returned traveller claiming she's unable to breathe in her hotel room.

Chelsea Wilding and her partner Jeremy Palmer recently returned from overseas and were sent straight to hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast. After their two-week government-mandated stay, the couple will be allowed to return home to NSW.

However Wilding said she's struggling to see how she'll make it through their remaining 10 days due to her severe asthma.

"As we don't have any open windows or balcony, it's pretty much just the air that we've got in here circulating," she told 7 NEWS.

"It's all coming through a dusty aircon vent and, because I'm actually highly allergic to dust mites as well, it's really triggering my allergies.

"We've been trying to do exercises each morning, because we normally do exercise, but I've had to stop because after each morning, not having that fresh air is making my asthma flare up again."

Wilding said she's been in touch with Queensland Health officials but they've been powerless to move her. She also praised the hotel staff but said they too haven't been able to help.

She said every night she's been in bed, she's forced to lay there wheezing.

"It's just been really tough not having access to fresh air," Ms Wilding said.

"It's a basic human right."

Until Wilding is moved to a hotel room with a balcony, she's resorted to putting up signs in her window calling for action.

The most recent reads: "Help. Can't breathe."

Wilding said she's called "everyone you can imagine" but has repeatedly been told "a lot of people" have asked to change hotels.

"It's just the Government not making a smart decision in regards to our health and our safety," she said.

"They don't realise that they're putting our lives at risk now by putting us in this hotel.

"I've turned into a proper Karen. I have called everyone you can imagine, numerous times of the day.

"I've been on the phone with Queensland Health, I've been on the phone with hotel management, I've been on the phone with the Red Cross.

"I've been emailing every email I can come across on the Queensland Health website. I've sent a message to the Premier."

Queensland recorded two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, one of them in hotel quarantine.

Thursday, 27 August – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 2 new confirmed cases

• 17 active cases

• 1,110 total confirmed cases

• 837,950 tests conducted



Wilding said she was happy to "pay thousands of dollars to try to do the right thing" but the situation was "quite frustrating".

"Please, try and get us into a hotel that allows us to get fresh air, if anyone can help us," she said.

"It's starting to really affect my health and our mental health, and that's not OK."