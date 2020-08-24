One of US president Donald Trump's longest serving advisers is quitting.

Kellyanne Conway has announced she is leaving the White House at the end of the month, The Washington Post reported.

Conway, whose official role is as counsellor to the president, was Trump's third campaign manager in 2016 and the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign to victory.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

She joined the White House at the start of Trump's term and has been one of his biggest defenders.

Conway informed Trump of her decision on Sunday night in the Oval Office, the Washington Post reported.

This weekend Conway's 15-year-old daughter Claudia posted on Twitter that she is "pushing for emancipation" from her family.

On Sunday, however, she also tweeted that social media was "becoming way too much" so she had decided to take "a mental health break."

"See y'all soon," she wrote. "Thank you for the love and support. No hate to my parents please."

George Conway, Kellyanne's husband and a prominent conservative lawyer, has also been a vocal critic of his wife's employer, as one of the founders of The Lincoln Project, a committee of anti-Trump Republicans.

George Conway also announced he was taking a hiatus from Twitter.

In a statement, Conway called her time in the Trump administration "heady" and "humbling". She said she and George were making the decision based on what they think is best for their four children.

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

i have been using social media as an outlet to express my passions, individuality, and to shed light on some hardships. i have been vulnerable for a reason. thank you for supporting me. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

"We disagree about plenty," she wrote of her and her husband, "but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, left, speaks at an event with Conway to her left. Photo / AP

"This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

Conway's announcement comes on the eve of the Republican National Convention as Trump seeks to gain momentum for a tough reelection battle ahead.

Conway is expected to speak this week at the convention.