In Australia, disturbing details have emerged in the case of a Covid-infected family in hotel quarantine who may have inadvertently triggered Victoria's deadly second outbreak.

An inquiry into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine program heard on Tuesday about 90 per cent of the state's Covid-19 cases are likely traceable back to one family who stayed at Melbourne's Rydges Hotel in Swanston St, however how exactly the virus escaped the hotel has not been determined.

The family of four went to the Rydges hotel on May 15, days after they returned to Australia from overseas, and after they developed symptoms.

The inquiry heard they did not leave the hotel and were supervised outside their rooms during their stay.

On May 25, three staff members at Rydges were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Epidemiologist Dr Charles Alpren told the inquiry an "episode of environmental contamination" took place in the family's room on May 18, which nursing staff needed to address.

It is thought the family's distressed children spread human waste in the room.

"Subsequently there is a suggestion that the family were approved to walk outside their room, during which they were accompanied by security guards," Dr Alpren said.

"It is possible a transmission event or events happened at this point."

More details about the conditions inside Melbourne's quarantine hotels will be revealed when security guards, returned travellers and officials give evidence at the inquiry chaired by retired judge Jennifer Coate.

Two nurses and four returned travellers will give evidence on Thursday, and another two travellers and a security guard will front the inquiry on Friday.

Meanwhile, in his national update earlier yesterday, Prof Michael Kidd urged Australians to not neglect any other health issues for fear of being exposed to Covid-19.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer said he was "very concerned" to hear some people were delaying treatments and appointments because they didn't want to come in contact with the virus in healthcare settings.

"While much of our focus remains on Covid-19, it is absolutely essential that we continue to focus on all our healthcare issues that affect the people of Australia," he said.

"Our Australian attitude of 'she'll be right' doesn't apply to your health or the health of your loved ones."