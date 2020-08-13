Key Points:
Jurors have watched video of the moment Australian murder accused Geoffrey Adams finally revealed a secret he had been hiding for 45 years: he killed his wife. Adams sat at the kitchen table of his Wallaroo home and told detectives he would "come clean" on the death of 24-year-old Colleen in November 1973. "I just struck her a bit hard and that was it," he said. "She fell to the floor and then she died." Adams had previously told police his wife had post-natal depression and said "goodbye, you little bastards" to their two young daughters before she walked out on the family. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and is facing a Supreme Court trial, but he has admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Adams, now 72, cried as the jury was on Thursday shown a video interview of his confession to detectives on September 19, 2018. He told them he and his wife had argued on the night of her death before he struck her head twice with a metal object. When asked what led him to lash out, Adams replied: "continuous having a go at me over nothing". "Nice guys get caught up in this, they are pushed to the limit," he said. "Some people just get on your nerves."
Adams told detectives he felt "pretty horrible" and he left his wife's body on the kitchen floor overnight before he dug a grave in their backyard and buried her the following morning. He said police had come close to finding the body during a dig 15 years prior, but now was "just time" to talk about her death.
"My two daughters, they always had a suspicion," he said. Later in the video, which lasts more than two hours, Adams accompanied detectives to the house at Maitland, on the Yorke Peninsula, where the family was living when his wife disappeared. He said "sorry" during his visit to the home, and appeared upset as he pointed out the location of his wife's body to police co-ordinating the dig.
