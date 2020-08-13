Key Points:

Jurors have watched video of the moment Australian murder accused Geoffrey Adams finally revealed a secret he had been hiding for 45 years: he killed his wife. Adams sat at the kitchen table of his Wallaroo home and told detectives he would "come clean" on the death of 24-year-old Colleen in November 1973. "I just struck her a bit hard and that was it," he said. "She fell to the floor and then she died." Adams had previously told police his wife had post-natal depression and said "goodbye, you little bastards" to their two young daughters before she walked out on the family. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and is facing a Supreme Court trial, but he has admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Adams, now 72, cried as the jury was on Thursday shown a video interview of his confession to detectives on September 19, 2018. He told them he and his wife had argued on the night of her death before he struck her head twice with a metal object. When asked what led him to lash out, Adams replied: "continuous having a go at me over nothing". "Nice guys get caught up in this, they are pushed to the limit," he said. "Some people just get on your nerves."

