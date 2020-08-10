A Melbourne doctor who has been working on the front line to help some of the country's "sickest patients" has been hit with a parking ticket.

Doctor Katarina Arandjelovic says she had been working 56 hours over a four-day period to help look after sick patients in the hospital.

But when she finally finished her gruelling shift, she returned to her car to find a parking ticket on her dashboard.

The distraught doctor took to Twitter to call out the city's Lord Mayor and parking wardens who are targeting hard-working health professionals.

"Dear City of Melbourne, I am a doctor at the Royal Melbourne ICU. I worked 56 hours over four days in helping look after some of our state's sickest patients.

"At 10pm last night, I left work to find a fine on my car dashboard.

"The day before lockdown, my bike was stolen from outside this hospital," Dr Arandjelovic wrote.

But her frustration didn't end there.

The doctor says the health workers are forced to drive to work after public transport was cancelled due to Covid-19.

"Public transport is off-limits to prevent exposure to the virus, and transmission to colleagues and patients.

"Your 'free permits' are long gone. There were too few to begin with. Many missed out.

"In lockdown, who do you think is parking in the streets by the hospital? It is the doctors, nurses, orderlies, pharmacists, physios, technicians, cleaners, cooks, ward clerks.

"So when you send a parking inspector to Parkville, know that it is these people you are targeting."

Victoria is under a strict curfew that demands people stay indoors between 8pm and 5am following an intense second wave of Covid-19 cases.

It is among the most severe rules in the world, but Premier Daniel Andrews maintains it is absolutely necessary, albeit "heartbreaking".

Victoria officials also reported 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 19 deaths.

Only people in essential services jobs are allowed to break curfew and travel more than 5 kilometres from their home unless you are going to the supermarket.

But Arandjelovic has revealed the devastating toll Covid-19 is having on health workers.

She says parking wardens issuing tickets to those on the front line is the final kick in the guts.

"We cannot work from home. We come here, and we sweat it out under our gowns, our voices muffled under masks, learning to 'smile with our eyes'.

"We wash our hands obsessively, hoping desperately we do not become part of That Statistic.

"We do not see our families for weeks. It is not easy, but every single person in that building is working their butt off right now. It is inspiring.

"We make sacrifices and turn up - day in, day out, to serve you. So I guess City of Melbourne, Sally Capp, slapping fines on our cars is one hell of a thank you."

It is not known how much the parking fine was.

A number of Melbourne residents and Australians have offered to pay the fine on behalf of Arandjelovic.

Others have taken aim at the council, with a number saying parking wardens should not be an essential service during Covid-19 lockdown.

Like many people in this thread I will pay your fine in a heartbeat - a thank you from all of Australia. The point is City of Melbourne that there should be NO parking inspector out in the first place - especially next to our hospitals," one said.

Another added: "That's so ridiculous. It beggars belief that parking inspectors would fine anybody at the moment, let alone an essential worker on the frontline."