A nail technician has shared the horrifying text she received from a client after knowingly visiting her salon with Covid-19.

Taylor Caravella – who runs her own nail business in Washington, US – received a message warning her to "quarantine yourself", in which the client admitted she had coronavirus but had gone ahead with the appointment anyway.

Understandably upset by the blatant disregard for her health, Taylor shared the text on Facebook and it quickly went viral.

"I feel really bad and should not have shown up for my appointment but I desperately needed my nails done!" the text read.

"I tested positive for the virus two days ago soooooo please quarantine yourself."

In her message she said she was 'desperate' for a manicure. Photo / Instagram/The Shade Room

Taylor responded by telling the woman she was "immune-compromised" and had asked her if she had been exposed to the virus prior to her arrival.

However her client appears to have little conscience, telling Taylor she was "desperate to get out of the house" after just two days in quarantine.

"I'm sorry! I needed my nails done soooooo bad. You saw how bad they were," she said.

Thankfully, both she and the client were wearing masks, minimising the risk – but Taylor described the situation as extremely "alarming".

"It was very distressing to receive those messages," she told Allure.

"It is alarming to think there are people who don't take other people's safety seriously."

She added that since sharing her experience online, she's heard from other people in the beauty industry who have had similar incidents.

While Taylor has since deleted her Facebook post, it remains on her Instagram account and was shared by The Shade Room, where many labelled the behaviour "reckless" and "selfish".

"Wow, people really out here doing that," one said.

Taylor Caravella has shared the 'selfish' text she received from a client revealing she had knowingly visited her when she had coronavirus. Photo / Facebook

"This is assault," another claimed as another labelled the move "abysmal".

"This is why I am not taking clients; people are just evil now. God forbid what happens if this woman dies," one fellow beauty technician raged.

Others speculated the story was "fake" because it's so "crazy" someone could do it – however the theory was quickly shut down.

"It's all the way messed up," one wrote.

"She needed her nails done to sit in the house. Some people," another said.

Many said Taylor should file a lawsuit against the woman, especially as she has had to quarantine for two weeks and not take clients on.

"This client has been reported to the proper authorities and I'm leaving it to them to help me handle this situation properly," she told Allure.

"My first concern is the safety of my clients, family members, and friends – first and foremost."