A man charged with rape who was freed from jail because of the risk of coronavirus in prison has allegedly killed his accuser.

Police in Virginia, US, say Ibrahim E. Bouaichi, 33, was released from jail, where he had been since 2019, indicted on charges that included rape, strangulation, and abduction.

Bouaichi was one of many prisoners who have been freed in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in an attempt to stop the spread of the outbreak in prison facilities.

The man is now accused of having killed his accuser, Karla Dominguez.

Bouaichi was found on Wednesday by police in Maryland. He had shot himself and is in critical condition.

"Police officers attached to the FBI's regional Violent Crimes Task Force observed Bouaichi in Maryland and initiated a vehicle pursuit that ended shortly thereafter when Bouaichi's vehicle crashed in Prince George's County," authorities said in a news release.

"Officers approaching the vehicle found Bouaichi with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment," it continued.

He had been released from jail by Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins, on the condition he only leave his house in Maryland to meet lawyers and other officials.

Dominguez was shot on Wednesday, July 29.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to help Dominguez's family pay for funeral costs.