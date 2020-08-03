A New Zealand father has been jailed after offering someone he thought was a teen girl A$1000 for sex.

Jamie Roy McKeay, 33, believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her, the Daily Mail reported.

He posted an ad on Locanto in June last year where he was "looking to reward an Asian girl for some fun".

McKeay's ad offered A$1000 for a "teen", which led him to be contacted by Australia's Strike Force Trawler detectives.

His explicit messages included boasting about his penis size and requesting to meet up in school hours.

When he was arrested in June last year McKeay said his lewd messages were intended to "scare her off".

McKeay told Judge Richard Weinstein in Campbelltown District Court he was "depressed and lonely" when sending the messages. The New Zealander also said he wished to "re-live" his teenage sexual history.

McKeay was convicted of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 and possessing child pornography on a hard drive.

He was sentenced to two years and three months in jail and will be released on September 20 on a one year recognisance order.