The first astronauts launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX company have splashed down and their capsule is already on board a recovery vessel.

Nasa's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken final descent was slowed by drogue parachutes before they landed in the Gulf of Mexico just before 6.50 this morning, New Zealand time.

The NASA control room broke into applause at the landing.

Astronaut Doug Hurley said "it's an honour and privilege to be part of the SpaceX crew" soon after the craft splashed into the ocean.

Advertisement

The astronauts told NASA they were "feeling good" after their splashdown.

A team member climbed on top of the Dragon spacecraft to hook up a rigging for the crew to get out of the vessel.

Dragon was lifted onto the Go Navigator recovery ship about 7.17am.

The astronauts had been expected to be out of the craft about 7.30am New Zealand time - but there is a slight delay to the side hatch being open due toxic vapour detection.

The recovery team is working to clean the craft's surface near the side hatch.

Vapour levels are dropping but the team on board Go Navigator are still purging the surface. They were initially concerned this could indicate a fuel leak as the tanks were near this part of the capsule.

Forty-five minutes after splash down, the continued cleaning of the side hatch was expected to take a further five minutes.

Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020

It is the space between the exterior of the capsule and the sealed interior below where the astronauts are seated in the capsule.

Advertisement

The rocket fuels are very reactive. Crew members are outfitted in personal protection equipment to undertake the purge.

Limits of fuel vapours are dropping and "looking pretty good" but the purge is still being undertaken on board the recovery ship.

The astronauts have been asked by engineers to provide an air sample from inside their cabin.

Off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, (L-R) @NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester and NASA astronaut and Crew Recovery Chief Shane Kimbrough, seen on GO Navigator as they head for the #CrewDragon Endeavour splashdown zone in the Gulf of Mexico.



Splashdown scheduled for 2:48 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/0QKMAac2ry — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) August 2, 2020

Spacecraft commander said two readings are perfectly clear. There are no traces of rocket fuel vapour in their sealed section of the capsule.

He added there was "no problem" remaining inside until the purge was complete.

"Let's just keep everybody safe. There's no reason to rush," he told engineers.

Advertisement

There will be more inspections undertaken before the hatch is opened.

Before the two astronauts exit the capsule a surgeon will enter the craft and assess their health.

After astronauts Hurley and Behnken come out, they will be flown by helicopter to mainland America.

Live pictures showed the scorched coloured spacecraft bobbing in the water before it was lifted out.

An hydraulic lift on board the recovery vessel hoisted the spacecraft out of the water.

After being rehearsed and carefully choreographed prior to today's operation, the amount of time taken to lift the capsule had halved since the first time.

Advertisement

NASA’s WB-57 high-altitude research aircraft continuing to circle following the successful splash down of Crew Dragon in the Gulf of Mexico. https://t.co/W7NKEsv13m



Among other things, the WB-57 was used to chase the total solar eclipse in August 2017: https://t.co/6trWnnWYYS pic.twitter.com/91bg8hK4Na — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 2, 2020

Recovery personnel - after checking for toxic vapours - worked alongside Dragon soon after it splashed down. They gathered the four parachutes that helped bring the craft safely to earth.

As the astronauts plunged to earth they would have been almost lying on their backs, according to a specialist. Back on earth, their seat would have been in an upright position.

They would stay strapped in their seats until the recovery process was complete and it was time to get them out of the craft.

It was the first water landing of a NASA spacecraft since 1975.

An eyewitness on the water said there was a sonic boom when Dragon re-entered the atmosphere.

At 6.30am, Nasa tweeted the SpaceX Crew Dragon's nosecone had closed in preparation for re-entry and "the spacecraft is on its way toward a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida".

Advertisement

And at 6.32am, SpaceX's Elon Musk tweeted the somewhat intriguing message: "4 mins to Dragon loss of signal due to atmospheric entry plasma."

At 6.39am, SpaceX said it was "T-10 minutes until Crew Dragon's splashdown" and shortly afterwards they had regained communication with the spacecraft following the blackout period during re-entry to the earth's atmosphere.

Despite Tropical Storm Isaias' surge toward Florida's Atlantic shore, Nasa said the weather looked favourable off the coast of Pensacola on the extreme opposite side of the state.

It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years.

The last time was following the joint US-Soviet mission in 1975 known as Apollo-Soyuz.

Space station commander Chris Cassidy rang the ship's bell as Dragon pulled away, 267 miles (430 kilometres) above Johannesburg, South Africa.

Advertisement

Within a few minutes, all that could be seen of the capsule was a pair of flashing lights against the black void of space.

"It's been a great two months, and we appreciate all you've done as a crew to help us prove out Dragon on its maiden flight," Hurley radioed to the space station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule separates from the International Space Station. Photo / AP

"Safe travels," Cassidy replied, "and have a successful landing." The astronauts' homecoming will cap a mission that ended a prolonged launch drought in the U.S., which has relied on Russian rockets to ferry astronauts to the space station since the end of the shuttle era.

All my bags are packed, I’m ready to go… #LandAmerica pic.twitter.com/FvyzeA58sb — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) August 1, 2020

In launching Hurley and Behnken from Nasa's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, SpaceX became the first private company to send people into orbit. Now SpaceX is on the verge of becoming the first company to bring people back from orbit.

"The hardest part was getting us launched, but the most important is bringing us home," Behnken said several hours before strapping into the Dragon.

A successful splashdown, Behnken said, will bring U.S.-crew launching capability "full circle."

Advertisement

At a farewell ceremony earlier in the day, Cassidy, who will remain on board with two Russians until October, presented Hurley with the small U.S. flag left behind by the previous astronauts to launch to the space station from U.S. soil. Hurley was the pilot of that final shuttle mission in July 2011.

The flag — which also flew on the first shuttle flight in 1981 — became a prize for the company that launched astronauts first. SpaceX easily beat Boeing, which isn't expected to launch its first crew until next year and will land in the U.S. Southwest.

The flag has one more flight after this one: to the moon on Nasa's Artemis program in the next few years.

SpaceX support teams are deployed on fast boats from the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship ahead of the landing of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. Photo / AP

"We're a little sad to see them go," Cassidy said, "but very excited for what it means to our international space program to add this capability" of commercial crew capsules. The next SpaceX crew flight is targeted for the end of September.

Hurley and Behnken also are bringing back a sparkly blue and purple dinosaur named Tremor. Their young sons chose the toy to accompany their fathers on the historic mission.

- AP