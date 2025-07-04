The period June 14 to 24 – when Operation Rising Lion took place and international eyes were focused on Iran – was an intensely bloody time for Gazan civilians, mainly due to multiple shootings near aid-delivery points.

It is not clear how many were killed due to air strikes specifically, but overall the civilian death toll, including from aid-related shootings, was in the hundreds.

On June 18, the Wafa news agency reported that IDF airstrikes on the Maghazi refugee camp killed 10, including a woman and her children.

The agency said a strike on a tented area of al-Attar, Khan Younis, killed five on the same day.

It is understood that Major General Tomer Bar, commander of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), ordered the leftover munitions initiative to be applied widely once he heard about its use.

The IAF surpassed all expectations during the Iran campaign, quickly establishing aerial supremacy over a majority of the country, which allowed them to hunt for targets relating to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme.

Politicians and military officials boasted of a “highway” to Tehran.

As the campaign proceeded, Israeli warplanes were increasingly used to take out Iranian ballistic missile launch sites, to reduce the barrages hitting civilian areas in Israel.

United States President Donald Trump has been keen to use the momentum garnered from the apparent success of the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran to force a resolution to the war in Gaza.

Optimism has risen in Israel and the Palestinian territories that a ceasefire and hostage release deal could be announced within days.

Hamas was reported to be broadly receptive to an initial 60-day framework, while Israeli sources indicated for the first time that the Government was considering a comprehensive deal to end the war for good.

Details of the potential agreement emerged via various sources on Thursday local time.

Egyptian outlet Al-Rad reported that the deal will involve a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, coupled with a US-guaranteed obligation to begin negotiations on a permanent agreement as soon as the first hostages are released.

The negotiations would include the ultimate release of all hostages, a ceasefire and arrangements about the postwar governance of the strip.

The outlet described eight living hostages released on day one, followed by five bodies on day seven, five more bodies on day 30, two living hostages on day 50, and eight further bodies on the final day (60).

This corresponds with a report by AP, citing an Egyptian official. The New York Times cited the same number of hostages to be released, also in five stages.

Repeated efforts to renew the ceasefire have failed since before it broke down in mid-March.

Hamas has continued to insist that any hostage-release deal be accompanied by an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a commitment to end the war.

The militant group has continued to reject proposals that include vague commitments from Israel to discuss ending the conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, has continued to pledge Hamas’ total eradication in the Strip.

Although the details are unclear, it is possible that the White House has pressured Israel into offering a more solid commitment to discuss ending the war this time around.

Netanyahu has recently suggested that getting the hostages back was more important than defeating Hamas, having previously presented the war aims as a package.

He has also made bellicose comments about the terror group’s destruction over recent days.

A view of destruction following Israeli attacks on a house belonging to the Sabit family in the Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp, located in central Gaza on June 16. Photo / Getty Images

However, the Prime Minister and Israel Katz, his hawkish Defence Minister, are reported to have expressed support for the outline framework, raising hopes among the families of the hostages.

Between 20 and 22 hostages are thought to still be alive. The remains of at least 28 are also held by Hamas.

Ron Dermer, Netanyahu’s key fixer, has been meeting with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, and dignitaries from Qatar – one of the key mediators – in recent days.

The Israeli Prime Minister arrives in Washington this weekend, leading to speculation that an in-principle announcement could be made during the visit.

If that transpires, formal technical negotiations, likely to be chaired by either Qatar or Egypt, could take at least a week.

Israel has reportedly asked the US to pressure Qatar into threatening to expel Hamas’ representatives if no progress on a deal is made.

The kingdom has already ordered the group to surrender its personal weapons.

Although considered an insult among Islamists, the move has been taken as a promising symbolic sign that Qatar, which has been heavily criticised for being too close to some terror groups, including Hamas, is willing to exert pressure.

Some in Israel’s Government hope that Trump’s original threat, announced in February, to clear the entire population from Gaza and redevelop it into a “Middle East Riviera” could prey on the mind of Hamas leaders unwilling to accept a deal.

It was reported that Hamas would refrain from holding handover ceremonies in any potential deal.

During the previous ceasefire in January and February, Hamas made a big show of returning some of the hostages, during which they forced their Israeli captives, in some cases emaciated, to thank their captors in front of television cameras and to receive release certificates.

It provoked fury in Israel and prompted international criticism.

During a news conference in Estonia, Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, regarding the negotiations, said: “There are some positive signs”.

There is strong support for an end to the war among the Israeli public.

Although significantly degraded from the force that committed the October 7 atrocity, Hamas remains and is still fighting the IDF amid the rubble of Gaza’s main cities.

Twenty Israeli troops were killed last month alone.