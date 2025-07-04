But Murphy, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, said the case of the eight migrants was subject to a separate stay order he issued that had not been addressed by the Supreme Court.
However, the Supreme Court ruled today that its June 23 decision applied to both of the judge’s orders.
Liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the decision.
“What the Government wants to do, concretely, is send the eight non-citizens it illegally removed from the United States from Djibouti to South Sudan, where they will be turned over to the local authorities without regard for the likelihood that they will face torture or death,” Sotomayor said.
“Today’s order clarifies only one thing: other litigants must follow the rules, but the administration has the Supreme Court on speed dial.”
US authorities have said the eight men – two from Myanmar, two from Cuba, and one each from Vietnam, Laos, Mexico and South Sudan – are convicted violent criminals.
The Trump administration has defended third-country deportations as necessary because the home nations of some of those being targeted for removal sometimes refuse to accept them.
Donald Trump promised during his presidential campaign to expel millions of undocumented migrants from the US, and has taken several actions aimed at speeding up deportations since returning to the White House in January.
