The US Supreme Court has allowed the deportation of eight migrants to South Sudan from a US base in Djibouti. Photo / 123RF

The US Supreme Court has given the green light for the Trump administration to deport a group of migrants stranded at an American military base in Djibouti to war-torn South Sudan.

The decision by the conservative-dominated top court comes 10 days after it cleared the way for the administration to deport migrants to countries that are not their own.

The eight migrants were being flown to South Sudan from the US in May, but ended up in Djibouti when a district court imposed a stay on third-country deportations.

The court said migrants were not being given a “meaningful opportunity” to contest their removal.

On June 23, the Supreme Court lifted the stay imposed by District Judge Brian Murphy, clearing the way for third-country deportations.