Victoria has recorded 397 new cases of Covid-19 today and three deaths.

The figure is more than 220 less than yesterday when 627 new coronavirus cases were announced, and significantly less than Thursday's record of 723.

According to new modelling for The Weekend Australian by UNSW mathematical biologist Dr Deborah Cromer, cases in Victoria are doubling every 16 days and the state could record 1000 daily infections by the middle of this month.

The trend line averaging out the highs and lows of the state's daily numbers projects 582 new cases tomorrow, 723 next Friday, 899 on Wednesday, August 12, and 1118 on August 17.

However, Cromer said she was not saying the daily totals would be realised.

There were 17 new cases recorded in New South Wales on Saturday and an 83-year-old man with Covid-19, linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster at Casula, died this morning.

Meanwhile, Queensland closer its border to residents from Greater Sydney at 1am today.

Appalling behaviour' in Victoria

Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville says authorities are still seeing "appalling behaviour" that she knows residents are fed up with.

"Victoria Police are fed up with it," she said.

"Can I be really clear, just in case there is any doubt at all, that there is absolutely no reason or need to drive from Melbourne to Wodonga to have a Big Mac.

"There is absolutely no reason or need to drive from Melbourne to Ballarat for fresh air.

"There is absolutely no reason to drive from Werribee out to Springvale to buy groceries.

"They are just three of the fines that we saw issued yesterday."

She said people were clearly deciding to "blatantly breach" the chief health officer's directions.

One new case in Queensland

Queensland has confirmed one new case of coronavirus from more than 11,000 tests.

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said the new case was the wife of a previously confirmed case.

She works at Bolton Clarke Fairview Retirement Living in Pinjara Hills, south of Brisbane.

Young said "it was possible" the woman was infectious on her last shift at the facility.

"We're going to continue to have it in lockdown but it is a superb facility, it couldn't be better set up," Young said.

"All the residents have a private room with an ensuite ... the staff are superb but we will provide some additional staff because some staff need to go into quarantine."