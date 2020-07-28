A Houston doctor who praises hydroxychloroquine as relief from Covid-19 and says face masks don't help stop transmission of the disease has been backed by Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr took to Twitter, posting a video of Dr Stella Immanuel claiming it is a "must watch".

In the video, Dr Immanuel said she had successfully treated more than 350 people with coronavirus using hydroxychloroquine.

"I'm here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with Covid," she said.

"Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people ... I think my oldest patient is 92 ... 87-year-olds. And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they're all well."

But Trump's support for Dr Immanuel comes with dangers after it was revealed she has also made other bizarre medical claims.

Dr Immanuel, a paediatrician and religious minister, claims gynaecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.

Dr Stella Immanuel, who was backed by Trump Jr, claims medical experts use alien DNA and that some gynaecological problems are caused by having sex with demons and witches. Photo / YouTube

She also alleges alien DNA is being used in current medical treatments and that there is demon sperm.

Dr Immanuel believes scientists are creating a vaccine to prevent people from being religious, and claims governments are run by "reptilians" and other aliens.

Dr Immanuel gave her viral speech on the steps of the Supreme Court at the "White Coat Summit", a gathering of a handful of doctors who call themselves America's Frontline Doctors and dispute the medical consensus on the novel coronavirus. The event was organised by the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots, which is backed by wealthy Republican donors.

Nobody needs to get sick," Dr Immanuel said. "This virus has a cure. Hello, you don't need a mask. There is a cure."

Toward the end of Immanuel's speech, the event's organiser and other participants can be seen trying to get her away from the microphone.

Her speech has since gone viral, amassing more views than the documentary "Plandemic".

Facebook and Twitter have since deleted videos of Dr Immanuel's speech, saying it spreads Covid-19 disinformation.

Dr Immanuel responded, declaring that Jesus Christ would destroy Facebook's servers if her videos weren't restored to the platform.

Donald Trump Jr speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans in June. Photo / AP

"Hello Facebook, put back my profile page and videos up or your computers will start crashing till you do," she tweeted.

"You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up Facebook will be down in Jesus' name."

In sermons posted on YouTube and articles on her website, Dr Immanuel claims that medical issues like endometriosis, cysts, infertility and impotence are caused by sex with "spirit husbands" and "spirit wives".

"They are responsible for serious gynaecological problems," Dr Immanuel said. "We call them all kinds of names - endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband," Dr Immanuel said of the medical issues in a 2013 sermon. "They are responsible for miscarriages, impotence - men that can't get it up."

Dr Immanuel also claims real-life ailments such as fibroid tumours and cysts stem from the demonic sperm after demon dream sex, an activity she claims affects "many women".