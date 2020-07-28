US president Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has been temporarily "suspended" from Twitter, his spokesman alleges.

The younger Trump's posts supporting discredited Covid-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine are allegedly behind the move.

"@Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about hydroxychloroquine," Andrew Surabian, Trump Jr's spokesman, tweeted.

"Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today and they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop," he added.

Advertisement

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.



Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

Surabian also shared a message from Twitter , which warned that Trump Jr has breached "the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19" by referring to a video on hydroxychloroquine as a "must watch".

A Twitter spokesman told the New York Post that Trump Jr's spokesman's claims were incorrect.

"We did not suspend the account. The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours."

Surabian hit back at Twitter's response, saying that Trump Jr was effectively suspended by the restrictions.

"This is such silly 'pushback' from @TwitterComms," Surabian wrote.

"If someone can't tweet, retweet or like anything, pretty sure that qualifies as a suspension, even if they use a different corporate approved term for it," he added.