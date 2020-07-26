Hundreds of people who dined at a popular Sydney restaurant over a 10-day period have been potentially exposed to coronavirus, after a worker there tested positive.

Health authorities in New South Wales are urgently tracing the source of the infection at Thai Rock restaurant in Potts Point in the city's inner-east.

Anyone who dined there between July 15 and July 25, when the person worked, for two hours or more is urged to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

The restaurant is the sister outlet of the Thai Rock at Wetherill Park, west of the CBD, which is the source of 67 cases of Covid-19.

Advertisement

Strangely, there is no clear link between the two at this stage but investigations continue.

It comes as the NSW Government agrees on a threshold of new daily confirmed cases that would trigger a lockdown.

Two more restaurants closed

A Sydney couple infected with coronavirus went to two restaurants while they were likely infectious, health authorities say.

The pair were at An Restaurant in Bankstown on July 23 between 9am and 11am, and also at Tan Viet Noodle House – which is also known as Crispy Chicken Noodle House – in Cabramatta on July 22 between 1pm and 2pm.

‌

Anyone who was also there at those times should watch for symptoms. If unwell, immediately self-isolate and get tested, authorities say.

Sydney BLM organisers slammed

The defiant organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest due to take place in Sydney tomorrow have been slammed by the Police Minister.

Advertisement

The rally is scheduled for midday in the CBD but has been banned after authorities went to court citing public health risks due to the coronavirus.

But organisers – who are appealing the decision – say they'll go ahead regardless, with 4000 people expected to attend.

"There will be no shortage of police officers and resources available to make sure this illegal gathering doesn't occur," New South Wales Police Minister Elliott told Today.

"We have to make sure that these health orders are complied with or otherwise we will find ourselves in a situation like they have in Victoria."

Elliott said mass public gatherings are "the most dangerous thing you can do during a pandemic".

The protest has been organised by the family of David Dungay Jr, an indigenous man who died while in custody in 2015.

Advertisement

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Nick Coatsworth was on ABC News Breakfast this morning and said it's "not the time" for a protest.

"I think that people in a democratic society, for a cause like Black Lives Matter, do want to protest but like many things, our activities have had to be put on hold for Covid-19.

"There are unlinked cases of community transmission in New South Wales and gathering together, it is not our view that that can be done safely."