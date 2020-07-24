NSW is fighting to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 similar to that in Victoria after a woman attended several locations while infected a week ago.
The single case of coronavirus linked to a woman in southwest Sydney could spark an outbreak, authorities fear.
The woman, who attended several church services more than a week ago, is believed to have been infected at the time.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's worst virus day since outbreak began - NZ Herald
- NSW man busted by police in car boot trying to get into Queensland - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus NSW outbreak: 'Hundreds and hundreds' will have to isolate - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian PM issues stark warning as cases climb again - NZ Herald
Parishioners in south west Sydney have been put on notice after she attended church services in Bankstown, Fairfield East, Rookwood Cemetery and Mt Pritchard.
Advertisement
It comes amid fears the outbreak in Victoria will lead to scores of deaths in the coming days.