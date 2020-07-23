Police in the US have charged a man for allegedly murdering his fiance and also killing her dog.

Kolton Barnes allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old fiancee, Kayla Matulka, on July 15.

The pair were due to get married on October 10.

In an awful twist, it was Matulka's 11-year-old son who discovered his mum's body at their Nebraska home.

He then ran to a nearby house for help but the neighbour was unable to save Matulka.

"He told [the neighbour] he thought his mother was dead," local Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz told KETV Newswatch 7.

Barnes is not the father of the boy or Matulka's 6-year-old according to The Fremont Tribune.

Kayla Matulka's fiance Kolton Barnes has been accused of murdering her. Photo / Facebook

As well as the first degree murder charge, Barnes has been accused of tampering with evidence, child abuse, and animal cruelty.



Detectives claim after killing Matulka and the dog, Barnes left the home, but returned a short time later.

"I think it was around 11.30-ish that he returned. There was just a number of things that pointed immediately to him," Stukenholtz said.

He said that vital video evidence from a surveillance camera was missing as was Barnes' truck.

At the time of his arrest, Barnes allegedly told detectives, "I wish I could have stopped myself."

On a website created for the couple's upcoming nuptials in October, photos show them appearing loved up and happy.

In one, they share a kiss, while in another they beam alongside each other into the camera.

It lists their ceremony as happening at 3.30pm which would have been followed by a wedding reception.

Kolton Barnes was arrested within 12 hours. Photo / Saunders County Sheriff's Office

Saunders County Sheriff's Office shared details of Barnes' arrest on Facebook, writing an arrest was made within 12 hours of the murder case opening and thanking those in the local community for assisting.

"We would also like to thank Deb Wilcox and the Saunders County Lost Pets-Pet Rescue staff for their assistance in locating a family cat that lived at the scene, taking care of it, and ultimately reuniting it with the 6 and 11-year-old children that not only lost their mother but a family dog that was also killed in this incident," the post read.

Local residents responded with shock, writing they were "unable to comprehend" what had happened.

"So very tragic," one said, while many sent their condolences to the family.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.