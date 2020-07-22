Mexico passed the 40,000-death mark today and reported near-record levels of newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Health Department reported that Covid-19 deaths rose by 915 to reach 40,400. Mexico has the fourth highest case fatality rate behind the United Kingdom with 45,422.

Mexico's number of confirmed cases rose by 6,859 to 356,386, and the country now rivals Peru for the sixth-highest number of cases, but Mexico does so little testing that its number is considered vastly undercounted.

Mexico has conducted just over 820,000 tests, or about one test for every 160 inhabitants. In recent weeks, 47 per cent of all tests have com back positive, suggesting Mexico is mainly testing only those with considerable symptoms.

Health authorities indicated the country only has about 170,000 tests left, but left open the possibility of acquiring more.

