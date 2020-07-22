At least 14 people have been wounded injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side at 6.25pm (local time), police said.
First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter told the Chicago Sun-Times said people in a black vehicle opened fire on a group as they left a funeral home. Rhodes Funeral Service is located in the area.
Carter said, before some funeral attendees started shooting back. At least 60 shell casings were found at the scene.
Police are questioning a person of interest, Carter said.
Fourteen people, who are all adults, were being treated at five area hospitals, Carter said.
Police said their conditions were unknown, while Chicago fire officials said at least 11 of them were listed in serious-to-critical condition.
"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told NBC Chicago.
"Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."
Gerder and Kenneth Hughes told the Chicago Sun-Times they were home watching television when they heard gunshots.
"We went out in the street and all we saw was bodies just laying everywhere," Gerder told the newspaper. "They were shot up everywhere.
"We thought it was a war out here. It's ridiculous all the shooting that's going on out here, it really has to stop."
No arrests have been made and the scene remains active.
More to come.