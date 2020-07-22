At least 14 people have been wounded injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side at 6.25pm (local time), police said.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter told the Chicago Sun-Times said people in a black vehicle opened fire on a group as they left a funeral home. Rhodes Funeral Service is located in the area.

Carter said, before some funeral attendees started shooting back. At least 60 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are questioning a person of interest, Carter said.

Fourteen people, who are all adults, were being treated at five area hospitals, Carter said.

Police said their conditions were unknown, while Chicago fire officials said at least 11 of them were listed in serious-to-critical condition.

At least 11 shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood says Chicago Fire Dept. Neighbors tell us it sounded and looked like a war zone with victims wounded on the ground after leaving a funeral near 79th & Morgan. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/Mg6CfUEfKk — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) July 22, 2020

"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told NBC Chicago.

"Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."

Gerder and Kenneth Hughes told the Chicago Sun-Times they were home watching television when they heard gunshots.

"We went out in the street and all we saw was bodies just laying everywhere," Gerder told the newspaper. "They were shot up everywhere.

"We thought it was a war out here. It's ridiculous all the shooting that's going on out here, it really has to stop."

BREAKING NOW: Up to 16 people shot near 79th and Carpenter. @Chicago_Police on scene. Sources tell me some victims walked into hospitals others taken by ambulances and officers even took some victims to hospitals. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MNm1h5GeXI — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 22, 2020

No arrests have been made and the scene remains active.

