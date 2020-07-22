Victoria has hit a massively high new coronavirus record, with 484 new cases recorded in 24 hours, The Australian reports.

The previous record was 428 cases last Friday.

‌

The state's numbers have an extra significance today because tonight will mark 14 days since the Melbourne-wide lockdown began.

Authorities have repeatedly said it takes two weeks usually to see the effect of restrictions on case numbers.

Advertisement

‌

Meanwhile, Scott Morrison has slammed a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Sydney next week as "appalling" as cases of unknown origin continue grow in NSW.

Speaking on 2GB, the Prime Minister warned there was "no special rule" for people not to obey the law.

"I just think that's appalling," Morrison said. "What gives people a ticket to not obey the law?

"Where the State Government has said that there is a mass gathering that can't go ahead, well people should obey the law."

Lockdown breaches

Victoria Police have handed out 61 fines in the past 24 hours to people breaking lockdown rules.

They include;

• A person who police say travelled from Strathmore in northern Melbourne to the Surf Coast for a surfing trip.

Advertisement

• A group of people "sitting on a park bench drinking alcohol in the Melbourne CBD".

• People attending a party in Monash.

• Nineteen fines were issued at vehicle checkpoints at exit points to the city.

Victoria police said they checked 20,246 vehicles at vehicle checkpoints on the main arterial roads in and out of Melbourne in the past 24-hours, and conducted 4984 spot checks on people in their homes, businesses, or in public places.

Missing from quarantine

Almost 200 people who were supposed to be quarantining at home in Queensland have managed to evade police after lying about their contact details at the border.

Advertisement

Queensland Police said 185 people who came into the state were missing when officers conducted compliance checks.

They are believed to have given false information to authorities.

Another 25 people provided their correct address, but had left by the time officers came to check up on them, police said in a statement.

It comes after Queensland Police fined a man after finding him hiding in the boot of a car that was travelling across the NSW border into the state.