A NSW man, hidden in the boot of a car, was busted by Queensland Police at the state border on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old was fined A$4003 for attempting to enter Queensland without a Border Declaration Pass, in breach of the Queensland Covid-19 Border Direction.

A 28-year-old and a 29-year-old woman were also in the car at the time – and all three were refused entry to the state, a statement said.

"Since 12pm on Friday 3 July 2020, anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass which is valid for seven days or until the person's circumstances change (whichever is shorter)."

Meanwhile, a proposal to shift Queensland's border checkpoints further south to relieve traffic delays has been gaining momentum.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday declared she was sending a letter with a "detailed submission" to New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Late in the day, Berejiklian said she was happy to consider "all options" on moving checkpoints.

While the details are yet to be revealed, experts say some legislative and operational issues would need to be resolved first.

In NSW, the increasing Covid cases over the past week has seen residents being told it would be "wise" in areas where community transmission is on the rise to wear a mask, deputy CMO Michael Kidd said.

The video shows the man exiting the boot of the car.

"Particularly in situations where physical distancing is not going to be possible and this may include, of course, being on public transport, going into the supermarket if it is crowded, going into elevators in high buildings," Professor Kidd said.

"Also very important for people who are at increased risk of COVID-19, people who have chronic health conditions or elderly people who if they were infected are at risk of becoming more unwell."