It appears Donald Trump has once again broken Twitter's rules.

The US President's latest campaign ad has been disabled by Twitter, and while it's not yet been made clear why, the statement replacing Trump's ad said it was "in response to a report by the copyright owner".

Comments from other Twitter users said the ad, which was a fan-made video, featured a cover of the Linkin Park song In the End.

The President’s new campaign ad has been disabled by twitter pic.twitter.com/o0QFLux5iy — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) July 19, 2020

The clip featured Trump's inauguration speech, interspersed with footage of Trump campaign rallies, battleships, machinery and rockets as the US President walks across stages and stands in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Jung Youth, who created the cover, responded to comments about the video using the song, writing: "F*ck Trump!!! Def do not approve this usage of my music just FYI".

It's not the first instance of a Trump tweet being pulled from the platform over a copyright claim – or for breaching Twitter's other terms and conditions – with the President being slapped with so many warnings from the social media giant it's becoming hard to keep up.

At the end of June, Trump fired out a number of tweets warning Black Lives Matter protesters that if they attempted to set up an "autonomous zone" in Washington DC they'd be "met with serious force".

The posts were covered with a warning label, with Twitter saying they violated "our policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group".

The first warning from the social media company was placed over a claim Trump made that mail-in voting ballots in the state of California would lead to voter fraud. Twitter included a link to "get the facts" about mail-in ballots.

Twitter said the tweets violated its "civic integrity policy", which bars users from "manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes".

Shortly after this, he posted a controversial tweet with the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts". Twitter blocked users from being able to engage with the tweet, saying it violated its policy by glorifying violence.

A George Floyd tribute video shared by Trump was also disabled in early June due to copyright breaches.