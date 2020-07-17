Killer dad Chris Watts has a number of chilling reminders about the crime he committed against his family plastered on his prison wall, it has been claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, Watts has a number of photos of the family he murdered, including his two young daughters.

The 34-year-old is serving three life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife Shanann and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste at their home in 2018.

Watts had planned to start a new life with his mistress Nichol Kessinger before murdering his family.

He now spends 23 hours a day in his cell at a maximum security prison in Wisconsin.

He is currently locked up at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, where he is believed to be working in the kitchens, according to new book "The Perfect Father: The True Story of Chris Watts, His All-American Family, and a Shocking Murder", by John Glatt.

Watts' mum Cindy told Glatt he has photos of his dead wife Shanann.

Chris Watts strangled his wife Shanann to death, wrapping her body in a blanket before burying her in a shallow grave. Photo / Supplied

She claims he "talks" to the three of them every night and has his parents read letters he's written at his daughters' gravesite.

In one, he even describes himself as youngest daughter Celeste's "safe haven" and refers to the child as "Daddy's girl", as well as telling her he misses her.

On July 17, 2019, on what would have been Celeste's 4th birthday, he wrote a letter describing her as a "super girl".

"We go to the gravesite and read them out. They're beautiful letters that brought tears to my eyes," Cindy said.

"I never knew my son [because] he never expressed emotions. It was hard for him to verbalise, but he can write it down on paper."

He wrote: "Hey Super girl. Happy Birthday. Four years old today. I have a picture of you at Bella's second birthday party and you were so tiny.

"I could tell by your expression you wanted to be splashing around like your sister. Ironically, I have another picture of you the next summer in the neighbourhood pool flying into my arms with the biggest smile on your face.

"You were always flying around so the nickname Super Girl seemed to fit nicely."

Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shanann and their two little girls Bella, 4 and Celeste, 3 on August 13, 2018. Photo / Supplied

He also described how the little girl loved reading books and said he would read all her books to her "a million times over if it meant being able to see you again".

He wrote: "You're in a place of pure joy and pure love that brings me comfort. I miss you so much CeCe.

"Tell Bella, Nico and Mommy that I love them and miss them so much. I know you hear me talk to all of you every day and that brings a smile to my face.

"I love you all to the moon and back, always and forever. Love Daddy."

Watts pleaded guilty to the murders of Shannan, Bella and Celeste on November 6, 2018 after spending months denying he killed the girls and initially feigning concern after being told his family had vanished.

After he was convicted and jailed, Watts made a full confession in which he described how he had strangled Shanann for "two to four minutes" before she died.

Watts smothered his two girls in the back of his truck next to the oil tanks where he disposed of the bodes.

According to his confession, Celeste died first as Bella looked on.

He revealed Bella asked him if she would also be killed, screaming "no Daddy" as she fought for her life.