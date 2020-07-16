A McDonald's customer has been caught on camera brutally attacking the store's manager after being reminded by him to put on a face mask.

The Hong Kong man was seen arguing with the manager before forcing his way behind the counter and throwing a flurry of punches and kicks at the employee.

In Hong Kong, strict Covid-19 measures are in place where people must now wear face masks in public.

The man reportedly entered McDonald's without a mask and ordered food from another employee.

He reportedly became angry when staff reminded him to put on a face mask.

After throwing a series of punches, he is seen pushing the staff member to the ground before kicking him multiple times.

He went behind the counter and threw blows at the manager.

He repeatedly kicked him after pushing him down.

He then tells the staff member to "call the police then".

The worker suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

McDonald's told local reporters they are no longer serving anyone who are not wearing face coverings, or showing symptoms.

Local paper Apple Daily reports the man and woman left the restaurant quickly and got into a van outside.

Police have confirmed a man is under investigation after the footage emerged on news sites in Hong Kong.

The hunt is still on for the violent customer.

A statement from McDonald's said: "We attach great importance to the health and safety of customers and employees, and will continue to fully co-operate with the government's anti-epidemic measures, including temporarily not serving people with fever or not wearing masks.

"We will continue to implement McDonald's Hong Kong's commitment to protect the health and safety of customers and employees."

Hong Kong officials say they have identified a third wave of coronavirus infections.