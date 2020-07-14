America's ABC network will run an interview with Mary Trump now that she is able to discuss her book about the Trump family.

In an excerpt released by ABC, the niece of United States President Donald Trump was asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos what she would tell her uncle in person if she could.



"If you're in the Oval Office today, what would you tell [Pres. Trump]?"

Mary Trump replied: "Resign."

On how he has fared in office she said: "He already seemed very strained by the pressures ... and I just remember thinking, 'He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for.'"

ABC reports that she believes the family's "issues," meant that Trump was a man "utterly incapable of leading this country, and it's dangerous to allow him to do so."

She told the network: "I saw first-hand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do – the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability. And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale."