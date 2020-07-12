Warning: Distressing content.

Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-lover Ghislaine Maxwell recorded tapes of powerful people, including top US politicians, having sex with underage girls, a close source has claimed.

Speaking to the Sun, a reformed jewel thief, who uses the pseudonym William Steel, claimed the pair would force him to watch the alleged sex tapes to prove that they "owned" people.

The ex-criminal turned writer claimed he was shown footage of two high-profile US politicians having sex with minors and two high society figures having a threesome with an under-age girl.

"Ghislaine was more into showing me those than Jeff … I saw videos of very powerful people — celebrities, world figures — in those videos having sex, threesomes, even orgies with minors," he told the publication.

"They showed me black-and-white footage of a woman they told me was internationally known, a well-known rock star and another man having sex. It looked like it was taken in the 1960s and without their knowledge.

"I was forced to watch their videos because they were trying to impress me. They wanted to convince me of their power and who they held in their grip."

Steel branded Maxwell, who was as arrested last week in connection with trafficking young girls, a "nymphomaniac" who would try "everything and anything in bed".

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Getty Images

"When you're in a situation like that, you have to pretend to be non-judgmental. But it was shocking," he added.

Steel said while Maxwell was very loyal to Epstein, she also knew he would prove her undoing.

"She said to me that she often thought she needed to do something about Epstein, telling me, 'He is going to be the death of me',".

He added that she had an escape plan called the "Polanski plan" — named after the filmmaker Roman Polanski, who fled the United States for France after raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

"She told me about her Polanski plan where she would flee to France because they couldn't extradite her."

Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested at her hideout in Bradford, New Hampshire, and was charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking and perjury.

Last week, Maxwell asked a federal judge to grant her bail.

The socialite has been pictured with US President Donald Trump, along with his now-wife Melania.

She was so close with former President Bill Clinton, who flew multiple times on Epstein's infamous Lolita Express, that she attended the wedding of his daughter Chelsea in 2010.

One of Maxwell's closest friends is Prince Andrew, who has been pictured with Maxwell along with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the royal of sexually assaulting her.

Andrew has denied these allegations.

Epstein died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan.